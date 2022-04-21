2 Andhra Officials Suspended For Forcibly Taking Cab, Evicting Passengers

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister expressed anguish over the incident. (File)

Amaravati:

Two transport division officers had been suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officers to take strict motion in opposition to them for forcibly taking a cab and evicting a household who was within the car.

One dwelling guard, Tirupal Reddy and assistant motorcar Inspector, Sandhya, had been suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister’s orders.

The two transport division officers on Wednesday night time requested a cab driver to report back to Ongole instantly because the car was assigned to the Chief Minister’s convoy, throughout his scheduled go to to Ongole on April 22, whereas the driving force was taking a household to Tirumala.

The incident got here to mild when an area media reported {that a} household was stranded on their option to Tirumala since some officers forcibly took away their cab and driver.

Chief Minister Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and ordered departmental motion in opposition to the erring officers. He mentioned, “This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble.”

He additionally directed the officers within the Chief Minister’s Office to take strict actions in opposition to the involved officers, and ordered that the automobiles shouldn’t be taken forcefully for convoy troubling the individuals.