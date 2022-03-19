2 arrested after hit-run sends car into ocean near Pacific Palisades

Two individuals had been arrested and two others injured after a hit-and-run collision despatched a automobile careening off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean Thursday evening, Los Angeles Police officers mentioned.

The crash was reported simply earlier than 10 p.m. on PCH close to Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, authorities mentioned.

A witness advised OnSceneTV {that a} car had pulled onto the roadway from the oceanside of the freeway when it was struck by one other car reportedly touring about 80 miles per hour.

The collision despatched one car onto the rocks under the roadway. Footage from OnScene confirmed waves lapping on the SUV, its airbags deployed.

The witness mentioned that he and one other individual headed right down to the rocks to assist rescue the couple inside. Footage confirmed a female and male, their garments moist, embracing one another on the facet of the highway as hearth crews labored to scrub up the scene.

Two individuals within the different car, a sedan with front-end injury, fled the scene after the crash, however they had been finally detained, police officers mentioned. The incident could have concerned alcohol, officers mentioned.

Two individuals concerned within the crash had been handled for minor accidents, authorities mentioned. It was not clear in the event that they had been the couple whose automobile ended up within the ocean.