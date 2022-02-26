2 arrested, BMW SUV seized after robbers flee with ATM in Mpumalanga | News24

A BMW X3 seized by police after it was present in possession of suspects who stole an ATM.

Two males had been arrested for stealing an ATM.

It has not been discovered.

Police confiscated a car allegedly used to tow away the ATM.

Police have confiscated a BMW SUV and arrested two suspects after they allegedly used the automobile to steal an ATM.

The pair and three others held workers at gunpoint at a filling station close to Secunda on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli stated the closely armed males arrived on the filling station at round 02:00.

Some of them had been carrying police bulletproof vests.

“The suspects, who were armed with rifles, tied employees and detached the ATM, loaded it on a trailer and towed it away.

“The incident was reported to police who swiftly responded and activated their assets in quest of the suspects.”

Police later noticed a BMW X3 matching the outline of the needed car.

“A high-speed chase ensued till the BMW was delivered to a halt close to Morgenzon. Inside the car, police discovered quantity plates and instruments to take away the ATM.

“The suspects were arrested, and the vehicle confiscated. The car will form part of the investigation. The two men are expected to appear in court on Monday.”

Mdhluli stated they had been searching for the remaining suspects.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela applauded officers for his or her swift response.

“We appreciate the work done. We plead with the public to assist with information about the suspects and the stolen ATM. We will not rest until the remaining suspects are brought to book, together with the firearms used,” Manamela stated.