2 Black Hawk Choppers Crash In US, Video Captures Moment

Black Hawk is a medium elevate helicopter utilized by the US Army, in response to its producer.

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Utah throughout a coaching train, the Utah National Guard stated on Twitter. The crash occurred close to the Snowbird ski resort on Tuesday, the tweet additional stated. No crew members or the skiers have been injured, it added.

Breaking: We can verify that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters have been concerned in a coaching accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. close to Mineral Basin. No crew members have been injured within the accident. Both UH-60s have been broken. The incident is beneath investigation. — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 22, 2022

A video of the incident confirmed the 2 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying close to the favored ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The video has been shot from a long way and exhibits snow protecting the 2 choppers as they try and land. As quickly as the primary chopper lands, the second is seen crashing down on the snow.

Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard, stated at a press convention that the helicopters have been making an attempt to land throughout routine survivability and mobility mountain coaching.

“As they landed, the snow kicked up and the plane most likely overlooked the bottom,” said Jones.

He added that portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and struck the second helicopter while landing.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, the spokesman said, adding, “It was a blessing that everyone was okay and no fuel leaked.”

The Utah National Guard cancelled training flights after Tuesday’s crash.

About Black Hawk helicopters

The chopper has been built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. According to its website, Black Hawk serves with the US military and the armed forces of 28 other countries.

The helicopters are used to provide fire suppression when supporting ground troops, as well as armed escort. Lockheed Martin said that these choppers can fly higher and carry more than its predecessors.

More than 4,000 Black Hawk aircraft of all types are in service worldwide today, said the company, adding that the US Army is the largest operator with 2,135 H-60 designated aircraft. The same aircraft sold internationally direct from Sikorsky acquires the S-70 designation.