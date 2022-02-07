2 Carrying “Lethal Weapons” At Karnataka ‘Hijab’ Protest Arrested: Police

Police are looking out for 3 different accused

Bengaluru:

Two individuals have been arrested in Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district for allegedly carrying deadly weapons throughout a protest at a authorities faculty over college students’ proper to put on a hijab in school rooms.

The accused – no less than one is a repeat offender – have been charged with tried murder, rioting with a lethal weapon, and legal conspiracy. They had been a part of a gaggle of 5 individuals noticed loitering across the protest web site on Friday, and usually are not believed to be a part of the scholars’ agitation.

Police advised NDTV one of many accused is from a close-by village. Police additionally mentioned they had been looking for the opposite three accused. It is unclear right now if they’ve any political affiliations.

Kundapur Police had been appearing on info acquired after they arrived on the protest web site and arrested the 2 accused; the opposite three managed to flee the scene.

The arrested duo are Rajab, 41, and Abdul Majid, 32, who has seven instances registered towards him. Cases towards each had been filed on the police station in Gangolli village close to Kundapur city.

Over the previous week protests by faculty college students within the district over their proper to put on a hijab have grown, as have counter-agitations led, ominously, by different college students carrying saffron scarves.

On Saturday movies from a protest web site in Kundapur confirmed some college students carrying the scarves over their faculty uniforms and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ whereas going to school. Other movies confirmed police breaking apart groups of saffron-clad protestors gathered near a market area and shouting slogans.

This was on the identical day that 40 female students – wearing the hijab – protested on the gates of an arts and science faculty in Kundapur. College workers refused to let the ladies contained in the campus.

The college students – all between 18 and 20 years outdated, and lacking lessons for a second straight day – demanded to know why their faculty had banned the hijab when the principles didn’t forbid it.

40 male Muslims college students protested in solidarity with their feminine classmates.

The day earlier than similar scenes unfolded at one other faculty in Kundapur, the place the authorities introduced an in a single day ban on hijabs after different college students started carrying saffron shawls. To keep away from communal rigidity, the Muslims college students had been requested to attend lessons with out the hijab.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has mentioned college students ought to “neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves” when attending lessons.

The protests have additionally triggered a political row between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the previous of “robbing the future of the daughters of India”.

The BJP reacted to Mr Gandhi’s tweet by accusing him of “communalising education”.