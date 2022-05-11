2 cases of hepatitis in children in Massachusetts under investigation

BOSTON (CBS) — Two instances of hepatitis in youngsters in Massachusetts are beneath investigation by native boards of well being, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

It’s a part of a broader investigation of greater than 100 instances of the uncommon pediatric sickness throughout the nation.

Hepatitis is an irritation of the liver that may be attributable to viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medicines, and different medical situations.

The CDC issued an advisory final month notifying well being suppliers nationwide to be looking out for related instances. More than half the youngsters just lately identified had a standard an infection referred to as adenovirus, which isn’t recognized to trigger hepatitis in wholesome youngsters.

But scientists are in search of a potential hyperlink. The two youngsters in Massachusetts examined detrimental for adenovirus. Doctors say the reason for all these instances remains to be not recognized.

“I think the severity of these cases of hepatitis is what’s alarming as well. the CDC reported that over 90 percent of these cases that had been investigated required hospitalization and that about 14 percent of them went on to require liver transplantation which is an exceedingly rare outcome for any case of hepatitis,” Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an skilled in infectious ailments at Boston Children’s Hospital, advised WBZ-TV.

Dr. Moffitt stated the instances don’t seem like related to COVID an infection or vaccination. Symptoms to look out for embrace fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach ache and jaundice.