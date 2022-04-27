2 Children Among 11 Electrocuted In Tamil Nadu Temple Chariot Procession

Two amongst these killed have been kids

Kalimedu:

At least eleven folks have been electrocuted throughout a chariot procession at a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district early this morning, police stated.

Police stated the incident occurred when the temple palanquin they have been standing on got here into contact with a high-transmission line at Appar temple in Kalimedu.

“The temple palanquin faced some obstacle while taking a turn when it came into contact with the overhead line,” officers stated.

Two amongst these killed have been kids, officers stated, including that three individuals who had suffered accidents have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College for therapy.