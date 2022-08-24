2 Cops Attacked By Man Accused Of Sealing A Tractor In Madhya Pradesh

The tractor had been stolen from a showroom in village Bijuri. (Representational)

Jabalpur:

A station in-charge and constable have been injured when a person accused of stealing a tractor allegedly attacked a police group in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district.

Chargawa police station in-charge Vinod Pathak and constable Ranjit Patel have been injured within the incident that occurred at village Padarbhata on Tuesday night time, a senior official stated.

A police group headed by Mr Pathak visited the village to grab a tractor which had been allegedly stolen by Gulshan Patel (25), stated City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla.

Gulshan Patel allegedly attacked the policemen with an iron rod.

Mr Pathak sustained critical accidents on his proper eye and left shoulder and was admitted to a hospital, whereas constable Mr Patel sustained minor hand harm within the combat, the CSP stated.

The tractor had been stolen from a showroom in village Bijuri underneath the boundaries of Chargawan police station in Jabalpur district on the night time of August 22, she stated.

Police had tracked down Gulshan Patel from a cell phone discovered on the spot.

He was arrested and additional probe was on, the official stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)