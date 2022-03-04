2 dead, 1 injured after fiery crash on FDR Drive

NEW YORK — Two individuals are useless and a 3rd is preventing for his life after a fiery crash early Friday morning on the https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/tag/fdr-drive.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the northbound lanes are closed, making for a multitude of a morning commute. Drivers are urged to make use of the West Side Highway as a substitute.

Video reveals the automobile utterly demolished after it was engulfed in flames, leaving simply the shell.

Chopper 2 Flying BREAKING: Chopper 2 is over the FDR Drive the place police say two folks had been killed in a fiery crash. Watch full native protection on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Friday, March 4, 2022

Police mentioned a white sedan did not navigate the roadway and crashed into the correct wall of the shoulder round 4:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old male driver made it out of the automobile and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical however secure situation. Two feminine passengers had been unable to get out and had been pronounced useless on the scene.

It’s unclear if the automobile hit one other car or simply the shoulder.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for extra on this growing story.

Trending News