2 dead, 3 injured in yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha | News24

Another mass capturing in Khayelitsha left two males lifeless and three individuals injured on Friday evening, Western Cape police mentioned.
Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg mentioned they have been shot in Mandela Park, Harare, shortly after 23:00.
The lifeless males have been 30 and 37 years previous. A girl, 30, and two males, aged 28 and 30, have been taken to hospital.
“Harare police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The two males were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” added Twigg.
The police beforehand activated their 72-hour particular protocol after related shootings within the hopes of catching the perpetrators as residents reside in worry.
One particular person has up to now been arrested in reference to one of many shootings.
Thirty-five-year-old Thando Shuba faces six expenses of homicide in reference to the capturing on the Enkanini casual settlement.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the world after the Enkanini capturing and promised extra policing. He was additionally warned by annoyed neighborhood leaders that the chance of individuals taking issues into their very own arms to take care of criminals was rising.
Khayelitsha mass shootings since final yr
30 September 2020: Six individuals are shot lifeless at a home in Solomon Tshuku Street.
15 May 2021: Thirteen individuals are shot lifeless in at some point throughout Khayelitsha. One sufferer is discovered with money subsequent to him. Somali store house owners have been among the many lifeless in what could have been extortion-related murders.
27 September 2021: Three ladies are shot within the head and die in TT Section.
14 December 2021: Three individuals are shot lifeless of their automotive in Site C.
14 March 2022: Five individuals are shot lifeless in Endlovini.
20 March 2022: Six individuals are shot lifeless in Enkanini.
9 April 2022: Two individuals are shot lifeless and three injured in Mandela Park. The communities of Manenberg, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel have additionally been coping with a spate of shootings lately.
