2 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

Two individuals have been killed and a number of others injured in a taking pictures at a Kentucky homeless shelter for males Thursday evening, police stated.

The Henderson Police Department responded to an energetic shooter incident at Harbor House Christian Center, authorities said.

Kenneth B. Gibbs of Henderson has been recognized because the suspect and was taken into custody at 9:55 p.m., police stated.

ABC News affiliate WEHT reported that the coroner stated two individuals had been discovered fatally shot contained in the constructing and two had been taken to the hospital for medical remedy.

Harbor House, the place the incident passed off, is a Christian-based group that’s “a safe harbor for men in need,” and “dedicated to bringing men up in the community,” in keeping with its Facebook web page.

Darren J. Reynolds contributed to this report.

