2 drug smugglers killed in fire exchange in Kuwaiti waters

Two suspects making an attempt to smuggle medication into Kuwait had been killed by

Kuwait Coast Guard in its territorial waters, Trend studies citing

Al

Arabiya.

The drug smugglers tried to deliver 79 kg of hashish and one

kg of chemical medication into Kuwait by sea, General Directorate of

Security Relations and Media on the Ministry of Interior mentioned in a

assertion.

The Kuwait Coast Guard and the suspects exchanged fireplace throughout

the arrest, ensuing within the loss of life of two smugglers and the damage

of a 3rd suspect, mentioned the assertion.

On Aug. 3, a Kuwaiti courtroom sentenced to loss of life three Iranians for

smuggling into the nation 169 kg of psychotropic substances, 10 kg

of hashish, and heroin by sea.