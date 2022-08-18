2 ex-fraternity members get 6 weeks jail for hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two former fraternity members had been sentenced to 6 weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts within the loss of life of a Bowling Green State University scholar final yr.

The two males had been each acquitted in May of extra critical fees — together with involuntary manslaughter and reckless murder — within the March 2021 loss of life of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, had been convicted of hazing and failure to adjust to underage alcohol legal guidelines, and was sentenced Wednesday to 42 days in jail and 28 days of home arrest.

Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, was convicted of obstruction of official enterprise, hazing and failure to conform, and was additionally sentenced to 42 days in jail.

Authorities have mentioned Foltz, a sophomore additionally from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation occasion wherein he was hazed into ending a complete bottle of alcohol. He was discovered unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his residence. Foltz died three days after he was placed on life assist.

Foltz’s dad and mom mentioned in a press release earlier than sentencing that the actions of the defendants had been “cruel, senseless, and destructive—to their lives and ours.” The household has sued the college, alleging that it knew about hazing in Greek life however didn’t cease it. The college has referred to as the loss of life a tragedy however mentioned the household’s lawsuit was meritless.

Six different former fraternity members pleaded responsible to numerous fees, and a few testified in opposition to Henrickson and Krinn. Some had been sentenced to jail phrases of between seven and 28 days, and all had been ordered to spend 28 days on home arrest.