Two younger males had been discovered useless on an Air Algerie aircraft stationing

on the International Airport of Algiers on Saturday, Algeria’s

General Directorate of National Security mentioned in a press release,

Trend stories

citing Xinhua.

“Two male our bodies, aged 20 and 23, had been found Saturday at

5:00 am (4:00 GMT), on a aircraft belonging to the state-owned Air

Algerie service, which was on the tarmac of the International

Airport of Algiers,” reads the assertion.

An investigation has been launched to find out the information behind

the “tragedy,” it provides.

The two males snuck into the aircraft with the goal of illegally

reaching Europe, native media reported.

According to media stories, the aircraft flew from Algiers to

Barcelona after which to Dubai on Friday, but it surely wasn’t till the

aircraft returned to Algeria that the airline employees found the 2

our bodies.