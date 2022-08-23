2 Girls Consume Poison After Being Scolded By Brother In UP, Die: Cops

The household rushed each to a hospital, however one in every of them died on the way in which. (Representational)

Bareilly:

Two teenage ladies ended their life by consuming poison after being scolded by their brother in a village beneath the Nawabganj police station space right here, police mentioned on Tuesday.

The two ladies, aged 15 and 16 years, had been cousin sisters.

They had been scolded by their brother after which they purchased poison from a store in a neighbouring village on Sunday and consumed it after coming house. They additionally knowledgeable their members of the family about it, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal mentioned.

The household rushed each to a hospital, however one in every of them died on the way in which and the opposite handed away throughout therapy on Monday night.

The Naib Tehsildar recorded the assertion of the woman whereas she was within the hospital during which she admitted to having consumed poison, Aggarwal added.

