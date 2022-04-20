2 in court after being on the run for allegedly defrauding KZN Blind and Deaf Society of R12m | News24

Ruvanya Ramiah, 30, and Ayush Rambally, 31, appeared within the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fees of fraud, theft and cash laundering.

After nearly three years on the run, two individuals appeared in courtroom on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society out of round R12 million.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara stated:

It is alleged that they stole this cash from the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society from March 2012 to December 2018, whereas Ramiah was employed there.

The fraud was found in January 2018, when R100 000 went lacking from the organisation’s account and unlawful transactions from a web-based banking facility had been uncovered, The Witness reported.

Ramiah reportedly had entry to 4 of the organisation’s financial institution accounts and had allegedly been transferring funds into her private accounts since 2013.

At the time, Ramiah served because the monetary officer, society vice-president Lalit Mehta informed News24.

He added that the misappropriated funds had largely been donations to the society that had been earmarked for outreach programmes to help blind and deaf kids.

After the fraud was found, then-director of the society Shamilla Surjoo was fired, The Witness additionally reported.

The organisation reportedly undertook disciplinary proceedings towards Surjoo for “gross negligence” after she reportedly did not interrogate payrolls and supervise the monetary officer. Surjoo was not implicated within the fraud.

Mehta informed News24 that fees had been laid in 2019.

The accused had been arrested in Estcourt after evading authorities for a while, Ramkisson-Kara added.

The matter returns to courtroom on 28 April 2022 for a bail software.

Mehta stated the society would assist the prosecution in opposing bail.

“We want justice to be carried out,” he added.

