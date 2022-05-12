2 in custody after 17-year-old shot near Maspeth High School
2 suspects in custody, sources say
The capturing passed off at 1:40 p.m. on Grand Avenue close to 74th Street.
Sources inform CBS2 the 17-year-old was shot throughout an argument with two males on the road.
He was shot within the arm.
The sufferer is the son of an NYPD officer, sources mentioned. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is predicted to outlive.
The suspects took off on a scooter, however police arrested them close by, sources mentioned.
There’s no phrase but on the motive of the capturing.
Maspeth High School positioned on lockdown
“The NYPD, School Safety Agents, and school staff placed Maspeth High School on a hard lockdown to ensure all students at Maspeth are safe while the NYPD responds to an off-campus incident. The lockdown will be lifted when the NYPD gives the all clear,” Department of Education spokesperson Nathaniel Styer mentioned.
