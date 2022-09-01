2 Indian-Americans In Key Body That Advises White House On Cyber Risks

Manu Asthana is the CEO and president of PJM.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden has introduced his intent to nominate Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) advises the White House on the best way to cut back bodily and cyber dangers, and enhance safety and resilience of the nation’s vital infrastructure sectors.

The 26 people introduced Wednesday to the NIAC are main senior executives with deep expertise throughout a broad vary of sectors, together with banking and finance, transportation, vitality, water, dams, defence, communications, info expertise, healthcare companies, meals and agriculture, authorities services, emergency companies, and better training.

Asthana oversees the biggest energy grid in North America and one of many largest electrical energy markets on this planet because the CEO and president of PJM.

“Under his leadership, PJM has established a clear path for defining the grid operator’s role in the transition to a cleaner, more efficient grid while maintaining reliable electric service,” the White House stated.

Asthana has in depth management expertise within the vitality business within the areas of energy era operations, optimisation and dispatch, aggressive retail electrical energy, electrical energy and pure gasoline buying and selling, and threat administration. He is a member of the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council and serves on the Board of Trustees of Texas Children’s Hospital, the White House added.

“He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Asthana earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar and a Joseph Wharton Scholar,” it stated.

Madhu Beriwal based the Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. (IEM) in 1985 and continues to function its CEO and president. IEM is the biggest woman-led homeland safety and emergency administration agency within the United States.

“Under Beriwal’s leadership, IEM has led some of the largest mitigation and resilience efforts across the United States, building back stronger following disasters including disaster recovery programs, delivering federal funds to survivors and communities faster than any other program of the same type and magnitude,” the White House stated.

“For over 37 years, Beriwal has been dedicated to the use of technology to enhance preparedness and response, and build resilience in communities and their critical infrastructure. She was inducted into the International Women in Homeland Security and Emergency Management Hall of Fame in 2012,” it stated.

She holds a grasp’s diploma in city planning and a bachelor’s diploma in geography and economics.