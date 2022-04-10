2 JMPD officials arrested for allegedly selling R5 ammunition | News24
Two JMPD officers had been arrested for allegedly promoting R5 ammunition to criminals.
Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers had been arrested for allegedly supplying criminals with high-calibre ammunition.
Johannesburg public security ambassador Wayne Minnaar mentioned the officers had been linked to the case by a suspect who the Hawks arrested in Randfontein on the West Rand on Friday.
Minnaar added the officers had been allegedly promoting R5 ammunition.
“Internal affairs members then met with the Hawks at the Glen shopping centre in Johannesburg South where the illegal deal would have taken place.”
He mentioned two JMPD members had been nabbed in possession of ammunition on the procuring centre.
“The JMPD members, who are not patrol officers but perform administration duties, are currently detained at Johannesburg Central police station.”
