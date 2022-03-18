2 killed, 2 injured injured in shooting on Florida transit bus

Another three individuals had been injured in a automobile crash linked to the incident.

Two persons are lifeless and one other two injured after a capturing on a public transit bus in Florida, police stated.

Another three individuals had been injured in a automobile crash linked to the incident in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The capturing occurred round 3:25 p.m. on a Broward County Transit bus. The bus driver heard “several gunshots” and pulled into the car parking zone of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, in keeping with appearing Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

“The bus driver’s quick actions to pull into the police station saved lives,” Alvarez stated at a briefing.

The driver compelled the bus previous one other car to get into the car parking zone, ensuing within the automobile crash, the chief stated. The three individuals injured within the crash had been handled on the scene for minor accidents.

Within an hour of reporting the incident, police stated the suspected shooter was in custody. The suspect surrendered to an officer, in keeping with Alvarez.

“We do not believe there to be any further threat to the public,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department stated on Twitter.

The motive is unclear at the moment.

All witnesses are being questioned as a part of the investigation, police stated.

This is a creating story. Please verify again for updates.