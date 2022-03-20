2 killed, another critically injured in Sunninghill accident | News24

Two folks died and one other was critically injured in Sunninghill accident.

Two folks have been killed, and one other was critically injured following an accident in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, within the early hours of Sunday.

“Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a horrific motor vehicle collision on the N1 north after the Rivonia Road off-ramp,” Emer-G-Med mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

On arrival, paramedics discovered the twisted stays of a light-weight supply automobile on the street.

The occupants of the automobile had been ejected.

Two folks have been declared lifeless on the scene.

“A third was found in a critical condition and was treated and stabilised on [the] scene before being airlifted to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” Emer-G-Med added.

The reason behind the accident is unclear.