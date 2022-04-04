Americas

2 Lexington Elementary Schools Come Together To Create Hygiene Kits For Rosie's Place

LEXINGTON (CBS) — Two elementary faculties in Lexington got here collectively on Sunday for a day of neighborhood service.

Students and the parent-teacher organizations at Fiske and Estabrook elementary faculties frolicked creating hygiene kits for the visitors at Rosie’s Place, a ladies’s shelter in Boston.

Dozens of volunteers helped put the undertaking collectively as a option to present younger youngsters that they will make a distinction in individuals’s lives.

“Through service projects, children can learn to be empathetic they can know that even as a five, six, seven-year-old, that they can be a helper. It was such a rewarding experience seeing the parents with the children today, loading boxes, creating the toiletry kits for women in need,” stated Fiske Elementary School PTO co-president Taylor Singh.

The group created over 200 kits which is able to go on to Rosie’s Place.



