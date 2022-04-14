2 Mahikeng cops accused of raping woman released on R3 000 bail each | News24

Two Mahikeng cops have been charged with rape.

Two Mahikeng cops accused of raping a 20-year-old lady have been launched on bail of R3 000 every.

The lady alleged the officers took turns in raping her earlier than dropping her off at house.

Earlier this month, residents addressed the difficulty with Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo within the North West.

The males, aged 26 and 36, appeared within the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday the place their case was postponed to 13 May.

They can’t be recognized till they’ve pleaded to the costs.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothane, the officers had been informed by the court docket to not intervene with State witnesses. They had been additionally prohibited from making any direct or oblique contact with the sufferer.

Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) revealed the sufferer alleged she was at her boyfriend’s place in Lorwaneng Village on 30 March, when an argument ensued between them, and the police had been referred to as.

After the police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious harm to property as she had damaged the home windows at her companion’s place.

She was allegedly handcuffed and on their approach to the police station, the officers took a detour and informed her they had been taking her house.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping stated the alleged incident happened between 01:00 and 03:00.

After the interview, the sufferer stated, they stopped close to the Maseru leisure place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger aspect got here to her, pushed her again and allegedly forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some candy drink, which made her dizzy.

She additionally alleged the identical officer undressed and raped her.

“After that, the driver also came and [allegedly] raped her and all this happened while she was handcuffed. They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family,” stated Suping.

She added as soon as the bail cash was paid by the 2 officers, they’d be positioned underneath home arrest.

Suping stated:

They should go to work and again house, and should not go away the Mahikeng jurisdiction with out informing the investigating officer.

Resident Gagoangwe Mathe stated there was a hearsay going round {that a} younger lady was raped by cops within the space.

“We don’t know what the truth is. We are getting all this information from social media and that thing has traumatised us. Every time there is a problem concerning police, Mahikeng police station is right at the centre of it.”

Mathe added the police station was “giving our people sleepless nights”.

