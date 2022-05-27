2 major league teams use their social media to raise awareness about gun violence

toggle caption Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket by way of Getty Images

Professional sports activities groups use their social media accounts throughout video games to present rating updates, recap thrilling performs and hold followers updated on their favourite athletes.

The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees used their social media accounts another way Thursday evening. Both groups collaborated to make use of their Twitter accounts to tweet out information about gun violence. In a publish on the Tampa Bay Rays’ account, the group acknowledged, “In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable.”

Throughout the evening, each groups’ accounts have shared information like “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020,” and “Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured.” The New York Yankees’ account has over 3 million followers, and they’re one of many high 5 most adopted U.S. sports activities groups on Twitter. Fans weren’t receptive to the thought and replied to the tweets with criticism that the groups weren’t overlaying the sport.

The sports activities world has began to make its voice heard within the debate over gun security. Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors, not too long ago used his time throughout a information convention earlier than Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to ask, “When are we going to do something?” He slammed his fists on the desk as he yelled, “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the — excuse, I am sorry — I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Just earlier than tipoff of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, the Heat basketball group made an announcement that urged followers to name their senators to advocate for gun reform legal guidelines.