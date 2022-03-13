2 men busted on West Coast road with more than R1m worth of crayfish tails | News24
Two folks arrested in possession of crayfish tails price over R1 million
(Supplied by SAPS)
- A youngster and one different individual have been arrested after
they have been present in possession of crayfish tails.
- The crayfish tails are price an estimated R1
million.
- In a separate incident, one individual was arrested in
Riebeeck West for being in possession of stolen copper cables.
Two males, together with a 19-year-old, have been
arrested in Vredenburg after they have been present in possession of crayfish tails
price over R1 million.
The suspects, aged 36 and 19, have been arrested on
Friday on the Paternoster Road.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley
Twigg, stated that the West Coast Flying Squad had acquired details about a
white Ford Ranger with two occupants transporting the crayfish tails.
The car was noticed and pulled over.
“Upon looking the car, the members discovered
luggage full of crayfish tails at the back of the car,” Twigg stated.
A complete of 17 534 tails with an estimated avenue
worth of R1.1 million have been counted.
The suspects are on account of make a courtroom look in
the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Damaging important infrastructure
In a separate incident, a 64-year-old man was
arrested in Riebeeck West at midday on Friday for the possession of stolen
property and damaging important infrastructure.
Twigg stated that that they had acquired details about
copper cables at an deal with.
Stolen copper
(Supplied by SAPS)
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a number of bundles
of copper cables.
The man couldn’t give a sound cause for having
them in his possession.
He will seem within the Riebeeck West Magistrate’s
Court on Monday.
