2 men busted on West Coast road with more than R1m worth of crayfish tails | News24

Two folks arrested in possession of crayfish tails price over R1 million (Supplied by SAPS)

A youngster and one different individual have been arrested after

they have been present in possession of crayfish tails.

The crayfish tails are price an estimated R1

million.

In a separate incident, one individual was arrested in

Riebeeck West for being in possession of stolen copper cables.

Two males, together with a 19-year-old, have been

arrested in Vredenburg after they have been present in possession of crayfish tails

price over R1 million.

The suspects, aged 36 and 19, have been arrested on

Friday on the Paternoster Road.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley

Twigg, stated that the West Coast Flying Squad had acquired details about a

white Ford Ranger with two occupants transporting the crayfish tails.

The car was noticed and pulled over.

READ | 9 arrested in Cape Town for allegedly poaching protected

plants in interprovincial operation

“Upon looking the car, the members discovered

luggage full of crayfish tails at the back of the car,” Twigg stated.

A complete of 17 534 tails with an estimated avenue

worth of R1.1 million have been counted.

The suspects are on account of make a courtroom look in

the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Damaging important infrastructure

In a separate incident, a 64-year-old man was

arrested in Riebeeck West at midday on Friday for the possession of stolen

property and damaging important infrastructure.

Twigg stated that that they had acquired details about

copper cables at an deal with.

Stolen copper (Supplied by SAPS)

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a number of bundles

of copper cables.

The man couldn’t give a sound cause for having

them in his possession.

He will seem within the Riebeeck West Magistrate’s

Court on Monday.

