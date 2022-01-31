2 Men Shoot At Car Driver, Flee With Rs 43 Lakh In Telangana: Police

They broke the glass window and shot on the driver injuring him (Representational)

Hyderabad:

Two unidentified males shot on the driver of a automotive and decamped with Rs 43.50 lakh from the car at a sub-registrar workplace at Siddipet in Telangana on Monday.

The cash was in a bag saved within the automotive by a person who had offered a plot.

The two males on a motorcycle requested the automotive driver to open the door however he refused, police mentioned.

They broke the glass window and shot on the driver injuring him.

Then, they grabbed the bag and fled with the money.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

