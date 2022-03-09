2 men shot outside Manhattan public housing complex

Two males have been shot by a lone gunman outdoors of a Manhattan public housing complicated on Tuesday evening, police sources mentioned.

The victims have been attacked in entrance of the Fulton Houses in Chelsea on the nook of West nineteenth Street and Ninth Avenue at about 10 p.m., sources mentioned.

One of the lads was struck within the torso and was hospitalized in crucial situation.

The different sufferer was shot in the precise arm. His accidents weren’t thought-about life threatening.

The gunman on West nineteenth Street in the direction of tenth Avenue.

No arrests have been instantly made.