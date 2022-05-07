2 of 3 who overdosed on fentanyl in downtown L.A. are identified

Two of the three males who died after ingesting fentanyl in a downtown Los Angeles house this week have been recognized, authorities mentioned.

Jason Turnage, 47, and Mirko Salaris, 48, have been recognized by the Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace as two of the lads who have been discovered lifeless at an house constructing within the 600 block of Spring Street. The third sufferer has not been recognized, authorities mentioned.

Los Angeles police discovered the lads’s our bodies contained in the house constructing early Thursday after one of the men’s relatives requested a welfare check. Firefighters and paramedics have been prevented from getting into the unit after officers noticed white powder close to the our bodies and known as the hazardous supplies crew, in accordance with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Robert Kechder lives on the identical ground because the house the place the lads have been discovered and mentioned Salaris labored as a DJ at a neighborhood bar.

“Whoever gave this to him, I hope they catch him because he was a good guy,” Kechder mentioned. “He was the very first person when I moved into this building to say ‘hello’ to me and ‘how are you.’”

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be named, mentioned Salaris was outgoing and beneficiant, typically giving imported ham and cheese to his neighbors. The neighbor added that constructing residents are upset and confused by Salaris’ loss of life.

A Facebook web page with Salaris’ identify says he was initially from Italy.

An LAPD officer on the scene was taken to a hospital after presumably inhaling fentanyl and was listed as secure. There was no new details about the officer’s situation on Friday.

Fentanyl, which is roughly 100 occasions stronger than morphine, is used to deal with extreme ache in medical settings, in accordance with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Times reporter Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi and photographer Irfan Khan contributed to this report.