Europe
2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia
Two officers had been shot and killed on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, japanese U.S. state of Virginia, on Tuesday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
A male shooter was taken into police custody, mentioned the faculty on its web site.
In an e-mail despatched to college students and employees, the faculty recognized the victims as campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer J. J. Jefferson.
Police responded to a report of an lively shooter on the Bridgewater College campus on Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested a short while later not removed from the campus.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the scenario.