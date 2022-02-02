Two officers had been shot and killed on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, japanese U.S. state of Virginia, on Tuesday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

A male shooter was taken into police custody, mentioned the faculty on its web site.

In an e-mail despatched to college students and employees, the faculty recognized the victims as campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer J. J. Jefferson.

Police responded to a report of an lively shooter on the Bridgewater College campus on Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested a short while later not removed from the campus.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the scenario.