2 patients shot dead, cop wounded at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town | News24

A affected person below police guard was killed at Somerset Hospital on Saturday. (Marvin Charles, News24)

Two sufferers have been shot useless at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday, police mentioned.

A 35-year-old man who was introduced in for psychological analysis by Sea Point police “grabbed the firearm” of an officer.

He shot and wounded the officer and killed the sufferers within the hospital.

“Two yet-to-be identified patients were shot dead and a police official was seriously injured on Saturday evening inside a local hospital when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police official and fired several shots,” police mentioned in an announcement.

The 32-year-old police officer was critically wounded within the incident.

The suspect was disarmed by police and arrested.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is on the scene.

Additional reporting by Maxine Becket.