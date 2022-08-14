2 people injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

BOSTON — Two folks have been taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning in Boston.

Paramedics took each the driving force and the passenger to the hospital. The extent of their accidents is unknown at this level.

The truck was carrying cans and bottles, which scattered onto each the eastbound and westbound sides of the Pike.

It took emergency crews about three hours to scrub issues up close to the previous Allston-Brighton Toll Plaza.

There is not any phrase but on what brought on the crash.