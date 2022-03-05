2 people injured in U.S. New Mexico shooting

Two individuals have been injuried in a capturing in Albuquerque, the

largest metropolis in southwestern U.S. state of New Mexico, on Friday

afternoon, authorities mentioned, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

A report from native media outlet KRQE News 13 mentioned the 2

victims are reportedly in “stable condition”, citing police

sources.

Following the capturing, Albuquerque Public Schools positioned at

least two elementary colleges, along with Albuquerque High,

Career Enrichment Center (CEC) and the Early College Academy (ECA)

on lockdown quickly, mentioned the report.