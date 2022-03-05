Europe
2 people injured in U.S. New Mexico shooting
Two individuals have been injuried in a capturing in Albuquerque, the
largest metropolis in southwestern U.S. state of New Mexico, on Friday
afternoon, authorities mentioned, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
A report from native media outlet KRQE News 13 mentioned the 2
victims are reportedly in “stable condition”, citing police
sources.
Following the capturing, Albuquerque Public Schools positioned at
least two elementary colleges, along with Albuquerque High,
Career Enrichment Center (CEC) and the Early College Academy (ECA)
on lockdown quickly, mentioned the report.