2 People Rescued From Burning Tyngsboro Home

TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Two folks had been rescued Thursday morning as flames ripped by way of a Tyngsboro dwelling.

It occurred simply after 9 a.m. on Fletcher Drive. Nearly two hours later, smoke might nonetheless be seen pouring from a gaping gap within the dwelling’s roof.

The situations of the folks rescued from the house weren’t instantly identified.

Fletcher Drive is closed till additional discover.

No further info is at the moment accessible.



