Two policemen together with an officer had been killed in a terrorist

assault in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on

Thursday, police and rescue groups stated, Trend experiences citing

Xinhua.

The officer, together with one other policeman, was on his approach to

work when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at his automobile within the

provincial capital of Peshawar, an announcement stated.

Following the assault, rescue groups hurried to the scene and

discovered lifeless our bodies of the 2 policemen.

No one has claimed accountability for the incident but, and

police have sealed off the realm to conduct investigations.

It was the third terrorist assault within the provincial capital metropolis

since Sunday. In earlier assaults, two merchants and a authorities

official had been killed in goal killing incidents.

Police believed Thursday’s assault was one other assault by individuals

on legislation enforcement’s hit record amid a sequence of intelligence-based

operations towards terrorists throughout the Asian nation.