2 policemen killed in NW Pakistan firing
Two policemen together with an officer had been killed in a terrorist
assault in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on
Thursday, police and rescue groups stated, Trend experiences citing
Xinhua.
The officer, together with one other policeman, was on his approach to
work when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at his automobile within the
provincial capital of Peshawar, an announcement stated.
Following the assault, rescue groups hurried to the scene and
discovered lifeless our bodies of the 2 policemen.
No one has claimed accountability for the incident but, and
police have sealed off the realm to conduct investigations.
It was the third terrorist assault within the provincial capital metropolis
since Sunday. In earlier assaults, two merchants and a authorities
official had been killed in goal killing incidents.
Police believed Thursday’s assault was one other assault by individuals
on legislation enforcement’s hit record amid a sequence of intelligence-based
operations towards terrorists throughout the Asian nation.