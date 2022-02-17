2 Russians medal at the Olympic figure skating final, but not Kamila Valieva

toggle caption KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP through Getty Images

BEIJING — Russian determine skater Anna Shcherbakova took the gold medal in ladies’s particular person program on the Beijing Winter Olympics, in a contest that occurred underneath the shadow of a optimistic drug take a look at from her teammate Kamila Valieva.

Another skater from the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexandra Trusova, received silver. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze.

Of the highest performers was 15-year-old Valieva, who has been the topic of scandal within the days main as much as her efficiency. Valieva, who skated final, completed the night time in fourth place.

The 15-year-old examined optimistic for a banned drug earlier than the Olympics — a revelation that got here out through the Games — however officers in Beijing allowed her to proceed to compete anyway.

The stress of that scandal and the times of headlines it made seems to have had an affect to the younger teen. She landed her first quad bounce, however after nailing the tough trick, Valieva unraveled. She stumbled a number of occasions and fell at one level. When she completed her program, she waved her hand in disgust. And as she awaited her rating, she broke down into tears.

Had Valieva medaled, officers would’ve postponed the ceremony after an investigation into the doping controversy. But as a result of Valieva positioned fourth, officers held a venue ceremony to honor the highest three skaters. A medal ceremony will probably be held Friday in Beijing.

Skaters nail large jumps

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP through Getty Images

It was an evening of massive methods for the highest skaters of the night time, with the Russian athletes nailing hard-to-hit quad jumps of their routines — marking a landmark second within the evolution of the game.

Nicknamed “The Quad Queen,” Trusova was set to finish 5 quad jumps in her routine. She stumbled later in her efficiency, however her first main bounce — a quad flip — acquired large applause from the viewers. She completed with 251.73 complete factors.

Shcherbakova, whose rating of 255.95 earned her a gold medal, began her efficiency with two, profitable quad flips.

Though this trick is widespread in males’s determine skating, few ladies have been capable of land the bounce in competitors.

During the group determine skating occasion earlier within the Games, Valieva grew to become the primary lady to execute the quad bounce in competitors.

The U.S.’s Alysa Liu, who’s 16, landed a triple axel — the toughest triple-rotation bounce — firstly of her routine. Liu ended the night time in seventh place, with 208.95 factors, unable to return out above stellar performances from the Russians.

Skaters cope with low-energy crowd and distractions

The Capital Indoor Stadium noticeably lacked the power and pleasure that existed for the lads’s skating program. The area was roughly a 3rd full Thursday night time in Beijing, with largely media filling the stands.

A pair hundred native Chinese followers and a small delegation from the skaters’ nations attended this system.

Perhaps it was the cloud of scandal over the occasion. Or perhaps Chinese spectators have been much less obsessed with this system with no hometown hero to cheer on. But till the ultimate group of six skaters took the ice, most pleasure proven by these followers appeared when the announcer known as on them to face up and wave their flags throughout intermission.

That is, till Trusova nailed the primary quad bounce of the night time to very large applause.

U.S. skater Karen Chen stated she felt the shortage of power of the stadium Thursday night time.

“It was a hard performance to get through,” Chen stated. “I think it’s definitely tough with the situation that’s been unfolding to just stay focused, there’s so much buzz. It is pretty tough.”

Chen positioned sixteenth with 115.82 factors, bringing her mixed complete to 179.93.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP through Getty Images

“Speaking for myself, I’ve been here for quite some time now,” she stated. “I’ve done my best with the pacing but at the end of the day I may have been just a little fatigued from everything skating related and non-skating related.”

Mariah Bell, additionally of the U.S., skated a stable routine after many skaters stumbled or fell earlier within the night time. Bell’s efficiency gained her 136.92 factors, giving her a mixed complete of 202.30. This pushed her to the highest of the chief board, quickly.

At the tip of the night time, Bell positioned tenth.

Some skaters instructed reporters the Valieva controversy affected them main as much as their large night time.

“There’s always drama,” stated Madeline Schizas, who skates for Canada. “I think it’s always a little bit hard to tune that stuff out. It can be hard to know you’re going to be asked about something you have no control over.”

But Schizas stated it was applicable that the problem drew a lot protection.

“It’s something everyone wanted to know about. There’s often some kind of scandal at the games. This time it was our sport that got it.”

At least one skater stated changes to the line-up and schedule made forward of the occasion could have affected their efficiency.

“I was kind of upset at the situation in general,” stated Alexia Paganini, age 20, who grew up in Connecticut however now competes for Switzerland. Paganini positioned twenty second.

The greatest 25 skaters, not 24, took to the ice Thursday night time. The additional skater was added to this system lineup in case Valieva was later disqualified.

Paganini famous that final second change can get inside an Olympic skater’s head.

“The practices [before the programs began] were more hectic than usual. Mentally, I was annoyed in general,” Paganini stated.