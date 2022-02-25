‘2 saal lagengey samajhne mei’ – Twitter left bemused as BCCI announce new system for IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 season is all set to get underway from the twenty sixth of March and the finals will likely be held on the twenty ninth of May as confirmed by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The gamers must get into the bio bubble setting because of the Covid-19 points and 4 venues in Maharashtra will host your entire league phases. The Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the designated venues in Mumbai whereas the MCA International Stadium in Pune would be the different venue.

A complete of 70 leagues matches will likely be held and every of the ten franchises will get to play 14 league video games (seven house and 7 away) and will probably be adopted by 4 playoff matches as standard. However, the ten franchises have now been divided into two teams on foundation of their variety of championship titles and the variety of finals they’ve made it to. This led to every group enjoying 5 groups twice and the remaining 4 groups as soon as (two house and two away) primarily based on the group placings.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings positioned in several teams

It needs to be famous that Group A consists of the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B consists of the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

According to the brand new IPL system, every franchise will get to the groups in their very own group twice and they’re going to even be enjoying their rival (primarily based on performances) from the opposite group twice. For instance, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have positioned at 1st and 2nd place in response to the variety of titles earlier than the league phases, and this meant that Mumbai Indians will play all their members of the group twice and twice towards the Chennai Super Kings alone from the opposite group. They can even be enjoying towards the remaining 4 groups of the opposite group as soon as and this will likely be relevant to the opposite groups as properly.

Here’s the Twitter reactions to the brand new IPL system

Why cannot we do throughout India??

Everyone are vaccinated, and danger is much less in comparison with final yr And a lot house benefit for Mumbai — Lionul Meise Devotee (@Tokicho007) February 25, 2022

Strange schedule. In my opinion Group A topper ought to play backside of Group B twice and the remainder ought to observe in that vogue. MI shouldn’t be enjoying CSK twice. It must be GT. RR and RCB on identical stage ought to play twice. — Srikanth Natarajan (@SrikanthNatara2) February 25, 2022

Can someone plzz clarify how this gonna work that IPL GROUP SHIT..? — abbhhiiiiiiii (@abbhhiiiiiii) February 25, 2022

Me attempting to grasp the groupings and double fixtures format for #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/SPphiL0qhS — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 25, 2022

KKR followers after seeing the group division 😩#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Kjm6iXfcN5 — AVIK (@Flicks__it) February 25, 2022

Trying to grasp the brand new #IPL2022 group construction and match schedule thought. pic.twitter.com/EjJnQAndoc — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 25, 2022

Let’s take an enormous snort at IPL 2022 group B

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Rohishabh fangirl 💯✨(bit inactive) (@Im_RishRo1745) February 25, 2022

Group A – MI, KKR, RR, DC, LSG

Group B – CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS, GT#IPL

pic.twitter.com/njGXxEWEKN — Rohishabh fangirl 💯✨(bit inactive) (@Im_RishRo1745) February 25, 2022

Story of Group B of IPL 2022 :- (RCB, CSK, SRH, PBKS, GT)#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/b8ig4KrhDi — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 25, 2022