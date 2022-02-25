IPL

‘2 saal lagengey samajhne mei’ – Twitter left bemused as BCCI announce new system for IPL 2022

The ten groups have been divided into two teams in response to the variety of IPL titles and finals.

The IPL 2022 season is all set to get underway from the twenty sixth of March and the finals will likely be held on the twenty ninth of May as confirmed by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The gamers must get into the bio bubble setting because of the Covid-19 points and 4 venues in Maharashtra will host your entire league phases. The Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the designated venues in Mumbai whereas the MCA International Stadium in Pune would be the different venue.

A complete of 70 leagues matches will likely be held and every of the ten franchises will get to play 14 league video games (seven house and 7 away) and will probably be adopted by 4 playoff matches as standard. However, the ten franchises have now been divided into two teams on foundation of their variety of championship titles and the variety of finals they’ve made it to. This led to every group enjoying 5 groups twice and the remaining 4 groups as soon as (two house and two away) primarily based on the group placings.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings positioned in several teams

It needs to be famous that Group A consists of the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B consists of the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

According to the brand new IPL system, every franchise will get to the groups in their very own group twice and they’re going to even be enjoying their rival (primarily based on performances) from the opposite group twice. For instance, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have positioned at 1st and 2nd place in response to the variety of titles earlier than the league phases, and this meant that Mumbai Indians will play all their members of the group twice and twice towards the Chennai Super Kings alone from the opposite group. They can even be enjoying towards the remaining 4 groups of the opposite group as soon as and this will likely be relevant to the opposite groups as properly.

