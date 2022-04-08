2 suffocate to death in Surat after entering sewer to look for diamonds, gold dust

Two males suffocated to loss of life after they entered a sewer in Surat metropolis to search for gold and diamond particles early on Thursday.

“We got to know about the incident from the locals and reached the spot around 3.45 am on Thursday. The two men were found about 10-15 feet deep inside the sewer. They were in a state of unconsciousness. They were not wearing any protective gear and seemed suffocated, having inhaled toxic gases like methane and carbon monoxide,” Deepak Makhijani, chief fireplace officer, Surat Fire and Emergency Services stated.

They had been taken to a close-by hospital the place they had been declared lifeless.

He stated that the identification of the lads had not been ascertained but and primarily based on the knowledge gathered from the locals on the spot; the duo had entered the sewer to assemble gold mud and diamond particles from the sewer.

A cell phone has been discovered within the space and the police are investigating the identification of the deceased, stated Makhijani.

The incident befell in Bhagal space of Surat which homes many jewelry making and diamond reducing and sprucing items.

Locals have claimed that the 2 males entered the sewer line passing from a residential space to get gold powder and diamond items which may get washed into it.

An unintentional loss of life report has been registered at Athwalines police station and additional investigation is underway.

In the midnight operation that began round 1 am, an individual entered the sewer line however quickly fell unconscious. The second individual stepped in to avoid wasting him. The locals rushed out listening to an individual shout for assist. They tried to drag him out utilizing fabric however didn’t succeed. Soon the locals referred to as the fireplace brigade to assist the duo.