2 suspected gang members arrested in connection with murder in Joburg | News24

Gauteng police have arrested two suspected gang members who had been linked to a homicide in Riverlea earlier in April.

In an announcement on Sunday, police mentioned the alleged gang-affiliated suspects, who’ve reportedly been terrorising the Riverlea neighborhood in Johannesburg, had been arrested on Friday.

The arrests had been made throughout an intelligence-driven operation by provincial Organised Crime Investigations, Johannesburg District Crime Intelligence, the Anti-Gang Unit, and members from the Langlaagte police station.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, throughout the arrest operation on the “suspects’ hideouts”, police allegedly recovered clothes that was believed to have been taken throughout a homicide in Riverlea in April 2022, the place a person was shot and killed.

“The police also seized an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, which has been identified as stolen in Johannesburg in January 2021.

“The firearm will probably be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic assessments,” Muridili said.

One of the suspects has also allegedly been positively linked with two cases of murder that occurred in the Langlaagte policing precinct, while the other was only linked to one of the two murders.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

