2 Teens Charged After Shots Fired At Detroit Police Officers

(CBS DETROIT) — Two 18-year-olds are charged after pictures had been fired at two Detroit cops who had been making an attempt to cease the automobile they had been touring in final weekend.

Prosecutors charged Deontay Keon Hestle Jr., of Detroit, with two counts of assault with intent to homicide, one depend of felon in possession of a firearm, one depend of fleeing and eluding, and 4 counts of felony firearm. Robbie Shavon Kaigler, additionally of Detroit, is charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding and accent after the actual fact.

Officials say at about 4:07 a.m. on May 21, 2022, the officers had been within the space of Livernois Avenue and Davison Road after they noticed a automobile pushed by Kaigler passing them. When officers tried a site visitors cease, prosecutors say Hestle, who was sitting on the rear proper aspect passenger door sill, allegedly fired a gun on the officers’ automobile.

Police say Kaigler allegedly drove away and aided Hestle after he shot on the officers.

They had been later arrested on May 24 and had been arraigned Friday in thirty sixth District Court.

Hestle was given a $1 million money bond, and Kaigler was given a $50,000 private bond with a GPS tether.

A possible trigger convention is scheduled for June 3.

