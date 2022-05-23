2 Trapped As Portion Of Well Collapses In Haryana, Rescue Op Underway

Police mentioned the 2 males acquired trapped contained in the effectively after a portion of it caved in (Representational)

Hisar:

Two individuals had been trapped after a portion of a effectively in Haryana’s Hisar caved in after they entered it to put in an electrical motor on Sunday, police mentioned.

A rescue operation is underway, they mentioned.

Jaipal (50) and Jagdish (43) had entered the outdated effectively in Saharwa village to put in an electrical motor. They had been trapped contained in the 50-feet-deep effectively after a portion of it caved in, the police mentioned.

Villagers knowledgeable the native administration in regards to the incident, they mentioned.

JCB machines and tractors have been pressed into service to rescue the 2 males. A staff of the National Disaster Response Force can be current on the spot.

