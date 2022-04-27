2 Twin Cities Men Charged With Murder In Fentanyl-Related Death Of Hunter Carlson, 16

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities males are charged in connection to the fentanyl-related loss of life of an Eagan teen.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Jamal Ahmed Adan, from Burnsville, and 27-year-old Sadiq Aden Isack, from Bloomington, supplied 16-year-old Hunter Verner Carlson with tablets he believed to be Percocet, which prompted his loss of life on the evening of Jan. 27, 2021.

The legal criticism states that Carlson’s mom discovered him face down and unresponsive the subsequent morning. First responders have been unable to resuscitate him.

Investigators realized that Carlson’s teen neighbor purchased two tablets from Adan and Isack, which he introduced over to Carlson’s dwelling on Jan. 27. The teenagers “split one of the pills and each of them snorted half,” the criticism states. About quarter-hour later, Carlson is claimed to have snorted the opposite half.

The Dakota County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Carlson’s reason for loss of life as “positional asphyxia complicating acute fentanyl toxicity.”

Carlson’s neighbor pleaded responsible in early January of this 12 months to third-degree homicide. He was handed a seven-year grownup sentence, which will likely be stayed so long as he complies along with his sentencing necessities. He can be on juvenile probation till he turns 21.

Adan and Isack every face a rely of third-degree homicide and third-degree managed substance crime. Adan was arrested Monday and appeared Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. The county legal professional’s workplace says Isack “is still at large.”