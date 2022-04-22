2 Ukraine Nationals Detained In Assam; Passports Invalid, Say Police

Ukraine nationwide Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, have been detained

Guwahati:

Two Ukrainian nationals who carried invalid passports have been detained by the railway police in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The two Ukrainians, Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, have been travelling in Agartala-New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Tripura Sundari Express on Thursday evening.

Railway police sources stated the 2 didn’t have legitimate passports and different journey paperwork. Later, they have been handed over to Karimganj police.

A police officer stated they’ve contacted the Ukrainian embassy in India to confirm information.

Police sources stated the 2 Ukrainians instructed them they left Ukraine earlier than the Russian invasion in late February.

In all, in keeping with new United Nations figures, a minimum of 2,345 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24.