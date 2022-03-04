2 winter storms to wallop large swath of US with snow, ice starting this weekend

Back-to-back winter storms will deliver snow and ice to elements of the West, Plains, Midwest and Northeast starting this primary weekend of climatological spring.

Two low-pressure programs are anticipated to develop within the West and monitor into the central and japanese U.S. by way of early subsequent week.

The first spherical of snow and ice will sweep throughout parts of these areas Friday by way of Sunday, adopted intently by the second spherical of wintry climate Sunday evening by way of Tuesday.

Here’s our present outlook for this pair of winter storms. Be certain to download the FOX Weather app for the newest forecast and climate alerts on your precise location, plus our channel’s 24/7 livestream.

Friday-Friday evening

Snow will first blanket areas from the excessive nation of California to the Rockies Thursday evening by way of Friday.

By Friday evening, snow, sleet and freezing rain will unfold eastward from the High Plains of Wyoming and northern Colorado into parts of the Dakotas, northern Nebraska, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Denver will see primarily rain, however some snow may combine in towards dawn Saturday morning. The precipitation ought to begin as rain in Minneapolis/St. Paul late Friday evening earlier than altering over to an icy mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The storm will first hit the Rockies on Friday evening. Fox Weather

Saturday-Saturday evening

Snow will stretch from the Rockies to elements of the Dakotas, western and northern Nebraska and northern Minnesota on Saturday.

An space of freezing rain and sleet is anticipated over parts of japanese South Dakota, central Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Lower Michigan.

Any wintry precipitation in Minneapolis/St. Paul will change over to rain Saturday morning as temperatures rise properly above freezing, however the rain will transition again to a interval of snow Saturday evening earlier than ending Sunday morning.

Farther east, some mild freezing rain, sleet or snow may also unfold into elements of upstate New York and northern New England on Saturday evening.

Winter climate will make its means into the midwest by Saturday evening. Fox Weather

Sunday-Sunday evening

On Sunday, this primary storm system will mud parts of the northern Great Lakes with leftover mild snow, whereas a light-weight mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow lingers in elements of northern New England.

Meanwhile, the second winter storm will start spreading snow throughout the Rockies in the course of the day earlier than snow and a few ice develop in elements of the Central Plains and Midwest on Sunday evening.

A second winter storm will deliver extra snow to the Rockies on Sunday. Fox Weather

Monday-Monday evening

On Monday, an space of snow from the second storm is forecast to increase from parts of Iowa and northern Missouri into the southern Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England. However, since that is nonetheless a number of days away, the position of this snowfall may shift north or south.

The Monday morning and/or night commute might be slippery in cities equivalent to Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo, New York.

Some snow may linger into Tuesday throughout upstate New York and northern New England earlier than ending Tuesday evening.

Winter climate will lengthen up by way of New England by Monday evening. Fox Weather

Forecast snow quantities

Up to a foot of snow is probably going by way of Sunday in parts of the Mountain West, together with California’s Sierra Nevada, Utah’s Wasatch Range and the Rockies of Colorado and Wyoming.

In the central U.S., snowfall totals of at the very least 6 inches are doable from elements of western and northern Nebraska into parts of South Dakota, northern Minnesota and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Most different areas of the Northern Plains, northern Great Lakes and northern New England are anticipated to choose up lower than 6 inches of snow from the primary storm system by way of Sunday.

The weekend’s snow forecast for the Rockies and the midwest. Fox Weather

Freezing rain and sleet will even trigger some ice accretion in elements of central and northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, northern Lower Michigan, upstate New York and northern New England. However, we don’t anticipate a significant ice storm as a result of many of those areas will ultimately change over to plain rain.

It’s too early to foretell precise snowfall quantities from the second winter storm Sunday evening by way of Tuesday, however for now, it seems probably the most important snow will goal areas from Iowa and northern Missouri to the southern Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England.