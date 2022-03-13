2 women stabbed to death for objecting to relative’s harassment

The mom and aunt of a 12-year-old lady in another way abled lady have been stabbed to loss of life, whereas one other relative was injured in Bihar’s Gaya for allegedly protesting a sexual harassment try, police stated on Saturday.

A case beneath Pocso and a number of other sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged towards seven individuals in reference to the case, an official acquainted with the event stated, including that one accused has been arrested.

According to the police, on March 11, the lady was on her option to relieve herself in an agricultural discipline when one Mukesh Paswan (22) allegedly tried to misbehave together with her however she escaped, an official stated. She later knowledgeable her mom and aunt, who determined to warn Paswan earlier than approaching the police.

Both the ladies reached Paswan’s home, however an argument ensued after the accused’s brother Rakesh and others joined in, stated the official. One of the ladies slapped Paswan, following which one in all them stabbed the 2 girls. They have been rushed to the hospital by native residents, however succumbed to their accidents on the way in which. Another relative of the lady is at the moment present process therapy on the Magadh Medical College Hospital.

“An FIR has been lodged against seven persons including male and female. One of the named accused has been arrested. Raids are on to nab other culprits,” stated senior superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur.

The FIR has been lodged beneath sections 302, 307 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act on the premise of the assertion of the injured relative.