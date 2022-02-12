2 Workers Killed In Boiler Explosion At UP Clothes Dyeing Factory

A probe has been launched into the manufacturing facility boiler explosion, mentioned the police.

Bulandshahr, UP:

Two employees had been killed in a boiler explosion in a dyeing manufacturing facility Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Saturday, police mentioned.

The incident occurred at Jai Baba Industries within the Sikandrabad Industrial Area, they added.

Due to the explosion, a portion of the manufacturing facility collapsed and two employees had been buried beneath the particles and died, Sikandrabad police official Rakesh Kumar mentioned.

He famous that the manufacturing facility work concerned dyeing denims.

A probe has been launched into the incident, Mr Kumar mentioned.