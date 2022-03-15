2 Years After His Mother Was Hospitalized With COVID-19, KAT Had The Game Of His Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in the Timberwolves’ Monday night win over the Spurs. It was essentially the most factors scored within the NBA this season, a profession excessive for Towns and a franchise document.

But these accolades aren’t what Towns was excited about. The Wolves’ celebrity revealed on Twitter that Monday night time was important for one more purpose. It marked two years to the day since his mother and father have been each hospitalized with COVID-19.

A month later, on April 13, 2020, the virus would declare his mom’s life.

“Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time,” Towns mentioned.

Yesterday was two years to the date that my mother and father walked into the ER at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ and have been admitted with COVID-19. The identical hospital that my mom gave me life, and tragically, the identical hospital the place I noticed her life start to slide away — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 15, 2022

Towns contracted the virus himself in early 2021, lacking 13 video games as he recovered. He has additionally mentioned he misplaced a number of members of the family moreover his mom to COVID-19.

“No matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger,” Towns tweeted on Tuesday. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game, my life, is for you.”

The 26-year-old Towns is having a robust 12 months because the Wolves appear poised to make the playoffs, one thing they’ve solely carried out as soon as since 2004.