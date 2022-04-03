20 killed in attack on Burkina Faso gold mine – locals | News24

About 20 civilians have been killed in an evening assault on a gold mine in Burkina Faso’s restive north, native sources stated Saturday.

“Dozens of armed men travelling on motorcycles attacked the gold mine in Kougdiguin,” on the night time of Thursday to Friday within the Namentenga province, an area stated.

“Sadly we registered about 20 deaths and an equal number of people wounded,” the supply stated.

Another native supply put the demise toll at 22, including that “women and children” figured among the many victims.

A hospital supply stated there have been about 10 folks admitted with accidents, including that others might have been present process remedy in different well being services.

On 12 March 11 folks have been killed in an assault on a casual gold mine in northern Burkina Faso. This got here two days after the same assault on one other gold mine close to the Niger border that claimed some 10 lives.

Nearly 80 folks have been killed within the final three weeks in assaults blamed on jihadists.

Burkina Faso’s junta chief has introduced the establishing of native committees to hunt dialogue with armed jihadist teams and assist restore peace.

After gripping Mali and Niger, jihadist violence has since 2015 claimed some 2 000 lives and displaced greater than 1.7 million folks in Burkina Faso.