20 million African children in line for a shot as 4-country polio vaccination programme kicks off | News24

The vaccination of greater than 20 million kids towards polio in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia, via authorities partnerships with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), has began.

Unicef had to this point procured greater than 36 million doses of the polio vaccine for the primary two sequence of immunisation rollouts within the 4 focused international locations.

On Sunday, the programme was launched in Lilongwe, Malawi and the remainder of the international locations are to comply with go well with on Thursday.

In February, Malawi recorded the primary case of polio in Africa previously two years. It was the primary case of untamed polio within the nation since 1992, the yr the nation was declared polio-free.

The blitz-like vaccination was necessary as a result of “polio spreads quickly and can kill or cause permanent paralysis”, stated Mohamed Fall, Unicef regional director for japanese and southern Africa.

Healthcare employee Ester Lunga provides a dose of the polio vaccine to a toddler in Malawi. AFP Amos Gumulira / AFP

Fall added: “A regional response is vital as polio is extremely contagious and can easily spread as people move across borders.”

In a press release, Unicef stated the primary spherical of vaccination would goal 9 million kids, however that there can be “three more rounds of vaccination” that can finally cowl 20 million kids.

In Malawi, 13 500 well being staff and volunteers had been educated in 34 districts for the train.

“In partnership with the World Health Organisation, Unicef trained 13 500 health workers and volunteers, 34 district health promotion agents and 50 religious leaders,” Unicef stated in a press release.

Part of the preparations in Malawi included putting in 270 new vaccine fridges, repairing vaccine fridges, and distributing 800 distant temperature monitoring gadgets, vaccine carriers, and coolers.

In Mozambique, greater than 30 000 individuals had been educated on vaccine administration and social behavioural change, therefore the emphasis by Unicef to contain all social gamers.

Healthcare employee Matilda Mulupwa provides a dose of the polio vaccine to a toddler in Malawi.

“There is no cure for polio, but the vaccine protects children for life. We are working with the World Health Organisation and other partners to ensure that parents, as well as community and religious leaders, know how important it is for every child to receive their vaccine,” stated Fall.

Tanzania would obtain extra assist for the second and third rounds of vaccination anticipated to begin there in April.

“In Tanzania, Unicef trained 2 147 health workers, 5 128 social mobilisers and 538 municipal critics and facilitated the acquisition of 3 000 vaccine holders and 360 coolers which are due to be delivered in April 2022 for use in the next campaign rounds,” the organisation stated.

In Zambia, greater than 200 trainers had been presently coaching well being staff at provincial and district ranges, with assist from Unicef and companions. District officers obtained coaching in polio surveillance in partnership with the World Health Organisation.

