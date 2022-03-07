20 Shot, One Fatally, During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty individuals have been shot, one in all them fatally, throughout the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the capturing fatality was found simply earlier than 11:30 p.m. Friday, when a 20-year-old man was discovered facedown “in the 8200-block of South Coles Avenue.”

A 54-year-old man was shot and wounded about an hour later whereas sitting inside personal home, positioned “in the 8400-block of South Cregier Avenue.” A bullet got here by way of a window of the house and struck the person within the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and listed in good situation.

The Sun-Times notes two Chicago Police Officers have been shot and wounded Friday morning round 3:30 a.m., after 24-year-old Kailon Harris-Caldwell aroused suspicion by allegedly dropping a gun in entrance of one in all them.

Harris-Caldwell was in entrance of an officer in a line at a hotdog stand when he allegedly dropped his gun, then picked it up and fired on the officer, “{grazing] his head.”

He then started to run and shot the primary officer’s accomplice “multiple times” as that officer sat in a police car.

Harris-Caldwell was quickly apprehended and allegedly had quite a few baggage of what’s believed to be hashish and heroin. Both officers survived their accidents.

At least 87 individuals have been killed in Chicago up to now in 2022. The Chicago Tribune lists 86 homicides occurring January 1, 2022, by way of February 25, 2o22, and simply including Friday’s murder to that brings the determine to 87.

