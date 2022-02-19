20-year cricket massacre is utter madness

New Zealand legend Brendan McCullum thought the primary Test in opposition to South Africa could be shut however he couldn’t have been way more incorrect.

New Zealand claimed a uncommon victory over South Africa on Saturday, wrapping up the primary Test by a complete innings and 276 runs in simply seven periods in Christchurch.

It is barely the fifth time in 46 Tests since 1932 that New Zealand have crushed South Africa with their final victory coming in 2004.

Watch The Dettol T20 Series Australia vs Sri Lanka. Every Game Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

But the victory was additionally South Africa’s largest loss in 20 years and second largest ever solely behind Australia’s innings and 360 run win at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in February 2002.

The outcome was additionally New Zealand’s largest ever win on residence soil — their solely different largest wins got here in opposition to Zimbabwe in 2005 (innings and 294 runs) and 2012 (innings and 301 runs) and solely the nation’s fifth win in 46 matches since 1932.

For that motive, New Zealand legend Brendan McCullum stated South Africa might need the sting.

“South Africa, they just played such an uncompromising style of cricket for a long period of time, and they were really galvanised under the leadership of Graeme Smith in particular,” he stated on SENZ Mornings earlier within the week.

“We did beat them during the time that I had, we beat them once in Auckland, at Eden Park, and that was quite a remarkable Test performance.

“Outside of that, they flogged us pretty much every time.

“There’s a few draws in there, but they put us to the sword, and I just found them a really uncompromising side.”

South Africa, who had been 387 behind on the primary innings, resumed the day at 34 for 3 and confirmed little urge for food to chase down the full, dropping their ultimate seven wickets earlier than lunch to be all out for 111.

Latham stated profitable the toss and placing South Africa in to bat was essential for New Zealand’s success.

The vacationers crumbled of their first innings for 95 on a inexperienced wicket with Matt Henry bagging seven for 23.

A century by Henry Nicholls and a string of 50-plus partnerships noticed New Zealand amass 482 in reply and the writing was on the wall for South Africa.

“Fingers crossed we can continue the momentum into the second Test match,” Latham stated with New Zealand eyeing a first-ever collection win in opposition to South Africa.

They achieved the victory of their first Test since 2008 with out two of their biggest batsmen — Ross Taylor retired and Kane Williamson injured — and with strike bowler Trent Boult on paternity go away.

“It’s been a long time since we haven’t seen any of those three names who were a vital part of this side, but I guess it’s testament to the depth we’re creating,” Latham stated.

A pissed off Proteas captain Dean Elgar couldn’t clarify the drop off in efficiency since South Africa gained a collection in opposition to India final month.

“It’s something I’m trying to wrap my head around,” he stated. “But I do feel our intensity was lacking during the last two and a bit days. “We were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit.

“It’s extremely frustrating being the captain and the ball is being hit (by New Zealand) on both sides of the wicket. You can’t set a field for that.” The vacationers misplaced three wickets for less than 4 runs initially of their second innings and because the Test prolonged into a 3rd day, solely the diminutive Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne provided any actual resistance.

The 1.62-metre (5 ft 4 in) Bavuma, 22 in a single day, scored 41 and shared in a 41-run stand with Verreynne earlier than he was trapped leg earlier than wicket by Neil Wagner.

Verreynne fell within the following over for 30, caught in slips off Southee who then rapidly snagged the wicket of Kagiso Rabada for zero.

The day began badly for South Africa with Bavuma’s in a single day associate, Rassie van der Dussen, out on the second ball when Henry bought the supply to nip again, discovering a spot between bat and pad.

Zubayr Hamza, who top-scored with 25 when South Africa made a paltry 95 of their first innings, solely managed six off 32 deliveries earlier than he edged Kyle Jamieson to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

The remaining batsmen — Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Duanne Olivier — contributed 21 between them.

Southee completed with 5 for 35 whereas man-of-the-match Henry and Wagner took two wickets every.